Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival visitor, 97, rescued after fall into river

Activities at the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival in West Michigan unexpectedly included an actual rescue Tuesday after a tour visitor fell into the Grand River.

The 97-year-old man who was rescued had fallen about 6 feet from a deck into the river after losing his balance while using his walker, the Coast Guard Great Lakes District reported on social media.

He was taking part in ship tours at Escanaba Park at the time of the fall, which happened about 7 p.m.

Seaman Joseph Turk, who is a crew member with the Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay, immediately jumped into the water to assist the visitor. Turk helped keep the man afloat by treading water for over 20 minutes while crews worked from the deck to reach them with appropriate equipment and rescue the victim.

The man had injuries to his right hand and leg as a result of his fall, and was taken by EMS to Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital for treatment.

Turk has been in the Coast Guard for less than a year, the report said.

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival started July 25 and continues through August 3, honoring the U.S. Coast Guard with a slate of activities that includes ship tours, parades, live music, fireworks, a car show and family activities. More than 350,000 people attend the event each year, the festival organizers said.