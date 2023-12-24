Gov. Gretchen Whitmer calls deployed Michigan troops for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer called and wished actively deployed members of the Michigan Army National Guard happy holidays, she announced Sunday.

Whitmer said she also thanked them for their service on behalf of the state of Michigan.

"Michiganders who serve in uniform around the globe sacrifice time with their families over the holidays to keep us safe," Whitmer said. "It was an honor to speak with Michigan service members today and thank them on behalf of every Michigander for keeping us safe. We will always have their backs through our words and our actions. Let's keep working together to keep them safe during their missions and bring them back home soon."

Whitmer said she spoke to service members currently deployed to Saudia Arabia, Qatar, and Germany.

The Airmen are members of the following:

127th Security Forces Squadron, 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base (Macomb County)

272nd Cyber Operations Squadron, 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base (Battle Creek)

110th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base (Battle Creek)

110th Air Intelligence Squadron, 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base (Battle Creek)

"Today, there are close to 400 members of the MING serving away from their homes and families," U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said. "Whether providing force protection, supporting air operations or maintaining critical cyber security infrastructure, their selflessness and loyalty to their mission should be honored. We look forward to welcoming each unit and individual home safely to their families."