Michigan Gov. Whitmer discusses infrastructure and manufacturing at Detroit Economic Club

Days after heading to the White House to fight for federal funds, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shares her plans for the state's future.

In remarks to the Detroit Economic Club, Whitmer focused on two key issues impacting Michiganders: infrastructure and manufacturing.

"While we don't have the luxury of solving one problem at a time, we must protect public safety, build more housing, and create good jobs and fix the roads, all at the same time," said Whitmer.

Faced with a packed room at the Motor City Casino Hotel, the two-term Democratic governor explained how her administration has approached the frustrations surrounding much-needed improvements to the state's roads.

"We need a sustainable, long-term solution, covering our local roads and our state roads," said Whitmer.

Right now, experts calculate Michigan's annual shortfall is close to $4 billion, and the state is projected to fall off the funding clip of the bond plan soon.

"Rebuilding Michigan was always just a short-term fix for a long-term problem. We went the bond route because we could get to work, but it did not solve the problem," said Whitmer.

Whitmer says that is only further impacted by the more than 1,000 Tier II and Tier III businesses built in Michigan that are directly impacted by the nationwide tariffs.

"It's not just about asking for more revenue; it's about investing in Michigan's future to create jobs," said Whitmer.

Whitmer also addressed her visit to Washington, D.C. last week, noting that there are 5,500 northern Michiganders who have spent the last two weeks without power following the severe weather that tore through the state.

She said she went to the White House to try to ensure that the state could obtain a federal declaration of emergency and financial help.

"These are Michigan residents who are hurting, who are in rural parts of the state and have very small providers; that's, well, the whole reason why I was there," said Whitmer.

Whitmer says she plans to continue conversations on both the state and federal levels to find a solution as quickly as possible.