Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bill to fund Selfridge Air Base improvements

On Wednesday, Michigan Gov.Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill bringing $152 million for repairs at Selfridge Air Force Base in preparation for a new fighter mission.

The bill was signed while Whitmer was on Mackinac Island for the 2026 Mackinac Policy Conference.

"After decades of Michigan advocacy by people on both sides of the aisle, two people on both sides of the aisle in Washington D.C., we secured the KC-46 tanker mission thanks to President Biden, and last year we secured the F-15 fighter mission thanks to President Trump," said Whitmer.

Originally, the timeline was five to seven years, as initial estimates showed, based on the timeline to reopen the base. But lawmakers said on Wednesday they're confident they will get it done before the end of President Trump's term.

"It's important to Macomb, yes, but it's important to all of the state of Michigan," said Whitmer.

A number of improvements will need to be completed before the 21 new fighter jets arrive at Selfridge. That includes upgrading the runways, fixing the culverts and building new jet hangars.

"And here we are today with a runway solution that funded, fully funded by the state. Taking any excuses away from giving us those F-15 that the governor worked so hard to get and the new KC46s that we're going to be flying in the future. The decades of decline at Selfridge has stopped and we're now on an upward trajectory," said Brig. Gen. Daniel Kramer with the Michigan Air National Guard.

House Speaker Matt Hall said securing the mission and locking in state funding for improvements were challenges.

"We had to move heaven and earth to get this thing," he said.