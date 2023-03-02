Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor fallen Flint firefighter

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol and across all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, March 3, to honor a firefighter who died in the line of duty. 

Ricky Hill Jr., 49, died after suffering from a possible heart attack during a fire operation on Saturday, Feb. 25. He collapsed during the operation at Elms Mobile Home Park at 2801 S. Dort Highway. 

Hill served on the Flint Fire Department for 15 years and was a husband and father of two. 

The state recognizes his service by lowering flags to half-staff. Residents, businesses, schools and local governments throughout Michigan are also encouraged to lower the flag to half-staff. 

State officials say flags should return to full staff on Sunday, March 5. 

First published on March 2, 2023 / 12:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.