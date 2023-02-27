Flint firefighter dies of heart attack after responding to fire at mobile home park

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Flint firefighter died during a fire operation on Saturday after 15 years of service with the Flint Fire Department.

Ricky Hill Jr., 49, died after suffering from a possible heart attack while at the scene of a fire.

According to city officials, the fire happened at about 2:33 p.m. at the Elms Mobile Home Park at 2801 S. Dort Highway.

Hill collapsed during the fire operation and was taken to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

"We honor Mr. Ricky Hill Jr.'s commitment to a life of service, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family," Mayor Sheldon Neely said. "It's important that we honor the service of all of our first responders, as we are reminded of the dangers they face in the line of duty every day."