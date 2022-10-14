Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags for Identified World War II Soldier

(CBS DETROIT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state on Monday, October 17. It's to honor the service of Private First-Class Soldier Lowell Smith.

Army PFC Lowell Smith was assigned in January 21, 1945 to attack German forces. Smith was reported missing following the battle, but his remains were not identified among those recovered.

But finally in June 21, 2022 using DNA analysis, Smith's remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. He was returned to Michigan on October 14, 2022 and will be buried in at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan on October, 17th.