Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaims Wolverine Day following Michigan football national championship win

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Wolverines won the national championship with a 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies Monday night.

Following Michigan football's victory in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Wolverine Day in Michigan.

"As a mom of two Wolverines and governor, I am proud to proclaim Wolverine Day in Michigan," said

Whitmer. "This team's exceptional skill, determination, grit, and professionalism exemplify the values that define us as Michiganders. They went undefeated all season, becoming the only college football program in history to earn 1,000 wins. I know University of Michigan students, alumni, and Michiganders around the world are joining me in declaring: who's got it better than us?! Nobody! Go Blue!"

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, a University of Michigan graduate also released a statement regarding Wolverine Day in Michigan.

"I am so proud of to be a graduate of the University of Michigan, the greatest university in the world," said Gilchrist II. "This team showed the world how the Leaders and Best do it in Michigan and cemented their place in the storied legacy of Michigan greatness. This Wolverine Day let's Hail to the Victors! Go Blue!"

This national championship win is Michigan's first since 1997.

Next, fans will see if coach Jim Harbaugh stays with the team or goes as NFL franchises will begin searching for new coaches.