Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in D.C. to pitch additional economic, workforce development for Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will spend two days in Washington, D.C. to pitch Michigan for additional federal investments in "economic and workforce development, innovation and cross-border cooperation," according to her office.

The governor said she will meet with "high-level officials" within the Biden administration to advocate for the state and discuss critical priorities for Michigan.

So far, the state has locked in more than $12.4 billion in federal investments, and the private sector has committed $28 billion to Michigan.

"This week, I'm in DC to meet with leaders in the administration to advocate for Michigan and talk about several key priorities ranging from economic development to land conservation," said Whitmer. "I am excited to work with allies in our congressional delegation and my cabinet to win more investments, create more jobs, and revitalize more communities back home in Michigan. Let's keep telling our story and working together to get stuff done."

During her visit, the governor will meet with the Department of Defense to discuss Michigan's Uncrewed Tripled Challenge, an autonomous drone competition.

Competitors, teams of academics, and innovators will use unmanned drones to carry a package over land and water across the state. The event is scheduled for next May, and Whitmer wants the Department of Defense officials she is meeting with to participate.

Whitmer will also meet with the Department of the Interior to back the Keweenaw Peninsula on being designated as the state's second-ever National Heritage Area.

The first National Heritage Area in Michigan was the MotorCities National Heritage Area, which was designated in 1998.

"National Heritage Areas are places where natural, cultural, and historic resources combine to form a cohesive, nationally important landscape and unleash hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal investment," according to the governor's office.