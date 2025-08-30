Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shares skin cancer diagnosis: "Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend"

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shared his skin cancer diagnosis on Saturday in an Instagram post, thanking his team for their fast work in removing a Basal cell carcinoma from his skin.

"I promise you it's not a face lift! I'd need a refund..." Ramsay wrote in the post showing a photo of the side of his face bandaged below his ear, reaching from his face down to his neck.

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay walks the paddock before qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain. Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer thought to be caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight, according to the Mayo Clinic. Cells can form on areas of the body most often exposed to the sun, such as the face or neck and can appear as a growth or sore that won't heal.

"Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend," the 58-year-old chef said.

The British restaurateur and reality TV star has previously shared health advice on social media. In 2024, the chef implored his fans to wear a helmet after a cycling accident left him with an enormous bruise across his torso.