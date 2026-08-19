Gordie Howe International Bridge celebrates opening with commemorative patch

The Gordie Howe International Bridge has been open for nearly a month, and it is celebrating with a new commemorative patch.

Bridge officials say the patch is its fifth in the series. Anyone interested can pick it up at the Sandwich Preview Centre (3201 Sandwich St., Windsor, Ontario) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The bridge officially opened to motorists on July 27 after years of construction. It opened to pedestrians and bicyclists a few days later.

Gordie Howe International Bridge

The bridge did not come without tensions between the U.S. and Canada, particularly after President Trump threatened to block its opening and later imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian imports. The tariffs prompted Canadian officials to cancel their joint celebration with the U.S. and host their own.

Mr. Trump paused the tariffs on Tuesday while the two countries negotiate.

Data from Statistics Canada showed that 37,000 residents from the U.S. and Canada crossed the bridge between July 27 and 31. Additionally, 4,100 commercial transport trucks crossed the bridge during that timeframe.

The bridge provides a third crossing between Detroit and Windsor, adding to the access points through the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. The Gordie Howe Bridge is jointly owned by Michigan and Canada.

Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 12, 2026.