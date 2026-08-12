Here's how many drivers have crossed the Gordie Howe Bridge to Canada since its opening

More than 41,000 drivers crossed the Gordie Howe International Bridge into Canada during the bridge's opening days, Canadian officials said.

According to Statistics Canada, the country's national statistical office, from July 27 to July 31, 18,900 Canadians and 18,100 U.S. residents crossed the new bridge to Canada.

During the same five-day span, 4,100 commercial transport trucks entered or returned to Canada via the newly opened bridge, Canadian officials said.

WINDSOR, CANADA - JULY 27: A view of the Gordie Howe International Bridge that connects Detroit, Michigan with Windsor, Ontario prior to its opening today to the public for vehicular traffic on July 27, 2026 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The 1.5-mile bridge cost approximately $4.7 billion, took eight years to construct, and is the largest bridge crossing between the United States and Canada. Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

The Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel reported a combined 52,700 crossings into Canada during the same five days of reporting, according to the statistics agency.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge opened on July 27, spanning the Detroit River between Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and Detroit. The bridge provides a third crossing of the Detroit River between Detroit and Windsor, adding to the access points through the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

What are the Gordie Howe Bridge toll rates?

Personal vehicle travelers pay $5.75 in U.S. currency or $8 in Canadian currency in bridge tolls. This rate includes most passenger cars, SUVs, minivans and motorcycles. A flat rate is added to the trip if the vehicle is pulling a small trailer.

Additional fees apply for large commercial and passenger vehicles.

The Breakaway payment plan, which drivers can sign up for on the bridge website, includes a discount rate.

Some lanes have a tollbooth operator; others are automated for electronic payment.

For multi-use lanes, travel is free for pedestrians and bicyclists.