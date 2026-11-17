The Gordie Howe International Bridge is now the most popular way to cross the U.S.-Canada border by vehicle between Michigan and Ontario.

That's according to data provided by the Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association, which collects data for international crossings in Michigan and New York.

During October 2026, the association says the following vehicle crossings took place:

Ambassador Bridge (Detroit): 317,142.

Blue Water Bridge (Port Huron): 279, 935.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel (Detroit): 285,726.

Gordie Howe International Bridge (Detroit): 339,903.

Sault Ste. Marie Bridge (Sault Ste. Marie): 78,582.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge opened in late July as Detroit's newest border crossing, with more than 41,000 drivers taking that route during the first seven days of operations. The bridge over the Detroit River includes a pedestrian/bicycle lane.

Years of planning and construction led up to the bridge's opening.

The above video originally aired on July 27, 2026.