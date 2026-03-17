Google confirmed as company behind Van Buren Township data center plan

Google is the company behind plans for Project Cannoli, a computer data center campus proposed for a site near Interstate 94 and Haggerty Road in Wayne County, Michigan, company and township officials said.

In addition, DTE Energy said Tuesday that it is preparing to file contracts with the Michigan Public Service Commission that show the electric utility can "meet Google's energy needs while protecting DTE's existing customers."

The site under discussion was not publicly connected to Google until this week.

Google specifically says it is "evaluating a site in Van Buren Township" and working with DTE on the infrastructure details.

"We are incredibly encouraged by the interest Google is showing in Van Buren Township. A project of this magnitude represents far more than just a building. It's a significant investment in our local economy and a vote of confidence in our community's infrastructure," Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara said Tuesday.

"Beyond the immediate boost to our tax base, which helps us fund vital services like schools and public safety without placing a heavier burden on residents. This data center will be remarkably quiet and low-impact to neighbors. We look forward to working closely with Google to ensure this project aligns with our long-term vision for Van Buren Township's growth, while creating high-quality jobs right here."

The Van Buren Township Planning Commission voted 5-1 on Feb. 11 to approve the site plans for the development known as Project Cannoli. The matter was then forwarded to the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees for consideration and another vote.

An approval at the township board step would let it proceed.

The matter has been a topic during public discussions at multiple township meetings.

The property is currently owned by a company called Triple Creek Associates and is under agreement with Panattoni. The data center would be for "a Fortune 50 company with global data center operations," the developer said previously.

DTE says it will file energy contract documents with the Michigan Public Service Commission "to support a new data center development announced by Google earlier today."

DTE addressed questions on electricity demand and reliability as the project went through the preliminary review process. This week's public statements from DTE and Google are new.

A large, high-load customer such as the proposed data center can help spread out the fixed costs of the utility grid, DTE said.

Specifically, the agreement includes what DTE called "enforceable provisions to ensure Google pays the full cost of serving its load – DTE's customers will not subsidize data center rates."

For its part, Google said it will add "clean, around-the-clock power directly to the grid to support the new data center." Google will also introduce a $10 million Energy Impact Fund, funding programs and initiatives designed to drive down monthly bills for Michigan communities. The grant application process will be announced at a later time.

Most of the site under consideration for Project Cannoli, including the location of the expected buildings, is already zoned M-1, Light Industrial, Van Buren Township officials said. M-1 zoning allows for "high tech, data processing, and computer centers."

Therefore, township officials have explained, there is no zoning change needed.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 12, 2026.