Watch Live: Golden Globes 2024 red carpet coverage and official pre-show

Nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes are gracing the red carpet ahead of tonight's award show. The red carpet coverage is part of the Golden Globes' official pre-show, and you can watch the star-studded event streaming live in the video player above beginning Sunday, Jan. 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

Variety and "Entertainment Tonight" have partnered with the Golden Globes this year to produce the digital red carpet pre-show, which is slated to include exclusive footage and interviews with celebrity attendees.

"The awards are Hollywood's biggest party and our red carpet partnership will allow millions to have a front row seat to all the fun," said Erin Johnson, who executive produces "Entertainment Tonight," in a statement to ETonline.com. Variety's co-editors-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton said, "Variety is delighted to collaborate with the Golden Globes and ET on covering the buzziest red carpet in Hollywood." Variety has produced the digital pre-show for the Golden Globes before.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes red carpet coverage?

The Golden Globes' red carpet and pre-show event is being hosted by Marc Malkin, a senior culture and events editor at Variety, Angelique Jackson, a senior entertainment writer at Variety, and Rachel Smith, a correspondent at "Entertainment Tonight". The trio will be conducting interviews on the carpet with some of Hollywood's most recognizable figures, and get a close-up view of the fashions on display.

Malkin is a practiced red carpet reporter whose years of experience mean he's well-connected to Hollywood insiders, according to Variety, while Jackson is a regular red carpet and events host whose previous work as a producer at "Entertainment Tonight" earned her three Daytime Emmy Awards. Smith joined "Entertainment Tonight" as a New York-based correspondent in 2019, and last year was named host of its weekend edition program.

Top moments from the Golden Globes red carpet

Nicolas Cage, who is nominated for his role in "Dream Scenario," celebrated his 60th birthday at the Golden Globes. He said it was the "second most epic birthday" of his life.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Several actors brought family members to the Golden Globes. Charles Melton and Brie Larson both came with their mothers. Melton is nominated for his role in "May December" while Larson is nominated for her role in "Lessons in Chemistry."

Reese Witherspoon brought her son Deacon to the show. He received some award show advice from his mom: Be nice to everyone, and bring gum and hand sanitizer. Witherspoon stars in "The Morning Show," which is up for two awards.

Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Barbie" star Margot Robbie attended the Golden Globes in a pink dress, modeled after the one worn by the Barbie Signature 1977 Superstar doll. "Barbie" leads the Golden Globes with nine nominations.

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Hunter Schafer at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Helen Mirren attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Dua Lipa arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Gina Torres at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Rose McIver at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Chris Perfetti at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Cassie DiLaura attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Where are the Golden Globes being held?

The awards show is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and the official pre-show will see celebrity guests on the red carpet set up just outside of the venue. The Beverly Hilton's glittering international ballroom is the usual venue for the Golden Globes and has been the locale of most of its ceremonies over the last several decades.

Golden Globes host Jo Koy helped roll out the red carpet outside the venue at a press preview on Thursday.

Jo Koy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards red carpet roll-out and press preview held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 4, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Globes ceremonies are set up like formal galas, with award presentations and speeches given from the ballroom's stage while celebrity guests dine at tables arranged around the floor.

When does the Golden Globes awards ceremony start?

The 81st Annual Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Sunday, Jan. 7, and will run until 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT).

For the first time in decades, the ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS as part of a new deal between the Golden Globes and the network. The Golden Globes ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and the CBS app. Paramount Global is the parent company of CBS.