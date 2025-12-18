Gold Krugerrand coin worth $4,300 dropped in Salvation Army kettle in Metro Detroit

A South African gold Krugerrand coin was found wrapped inside a $5 bill in a Salvation Army red kettle donation site in Canton, Michigan.

The coin is worth an estimated $4,300, and the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's Red Kettle Christmas Campaign goal.

While the current donor is unknown, there has been a series of such gold coin donations over the years in Metro Detroit that now goes back 13 years and involves at least one other individual. During 2024, there was one found in a Canton Township donation kettle and three found in a Farmington Hills donation kettle. And during 2023, one was found at a St. Clair Shores donation kettle.

This year's find was at the Hobby Lobby on Fort Road in Canton, where the Salvation Army of Plymouth handles the donation site.

"This incredible act of generosity comes at a critical time: demand for assistance remains high and extends far beyond the holiday season," the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit said.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian church and organization whose services include food assistance and disaster relief to those in need. Its efforts in Southeast Michigan include operating thrift shops and providing holiday gift assistance.

The Red Kettle Christmas campaign has been part of the Salvation Army's fundraising efforts since 1891. The organization was founded in London in 1865.