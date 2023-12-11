Watch CBS News
Gold coin dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Metro Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A gold coin estimated to be worth more than $2,000 was found inside a Salvation Army red kettle in Macomb County.

The rare South African gold Krugerrand coin was found in a kettle outside of a Kroger store, 22801 Harper Ave. in St. Clair Shores, according to a press release.

Officials with the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit say it is the 11th year that an unknown person dropped a coin in a kettle in the county. 

The coin goes toward the organization's $7.9 million goal.

In 2022, the organization provided more than 2.4 million meals, more than 530,000 nights of shelter, nearly 56,000 Christmas toys and gifts, and the resolution of nearly 1,500 legal issues through the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic.

