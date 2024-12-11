Rare gold coin left in Salvation Army red kettle in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army says a rare Krugerrand coin was dropped in a red kettle over the weekend in Canton Township.

The Salvation Army says a donor gave away their last Krugerrand coin and called on others with coins to donate. One donor answered that call and gave away their coin on Dec. 7 in a kettle at the Hobby Lobby, located at 42643 Ford Road. Three other golf coins, estimated to be worth $1,721, were dropped in a kettle in Farmington Hills, according to a news release.

"These generous donations will help The Salvation Army in its efforts to raise $7 million for its Red Kettle Christmas Campaign which funds critical human services all year round," the Salvation Army said in the release.

In 2023, an anonymous donor donated a gold coin estimated to be worth $2,000 in a kettle in St. Clair Shores.