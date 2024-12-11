Watch CBS News
Local News

Rare gold coin left in Salvation Army red kettle in Canton Township

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Snow and cold air returns; Mary Sheffield announces Detroit mayoral bid and more top stories
Snow and cold air returns; Mary Sheffield announces Detroit mayoral bid and more top stories 04:00

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army says a rare Krugerrand coin was dropped in a red kettle over the weekend in Canton Township.

The Salvation Army says a donor gave away their last Krugerrand coin and called on others with coins to donate. One donor answered that call and gave away their coin on Dec. 7 in a kettle at the Hobby Lobby, located at 42643 Ford Road. Three other golf coins, estimated to be worth $1,721, were dropped in a kettle in Farmington Hills,  according to a news release.

"These generous donations will help The Salvation Army in its efforts to raise $7 million for its Red Kettle Christmas Campaign which funds critical human services all year round," the Salvation Army said in the release.

In 2023, an anonymous donor donated a gold coin estimated to be worth $2,000 in a kettle in St. Clair Shores.

Rare gold coin left in Salvation Army red kettle in Canton Township
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.