Gizzard Fest returns to Potterville

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Potterville's annual Gizzard Fest kicked off on Thursday.

The fried festival brings an often-overlooked snack front and center.

"Back in the late 80s early 90s, Potterville Days had started to dwindle a bit. So the chamber of businesses decided to come up with a gimmick," said Brandy Miller, head organizer of Gizzard Fest. "It doesn't promote just his restaurant. It promotes the whole city of Potterville."

Gizzard Fest really became what it is today after the COVID-19 pandemic, and each year since, the festival has grown to include more than 100 vendors, like Susan Fhaner.

"We have about 20 hives, and I sell products from the beeswax. It's our local area to sell our local honey," Fhaner said of Queen Bee Apiary.

Although Fhaner has been a vendor at this festival for years, surprisingly, she doesn't partake in the main event.

"No, I don't eat gizzards," she said.

Joe Bristol of Joe's Gizzard City on Main Street says if prepared just right, gizzards can be a delicious snack.

"I would say they're like the consistency of a mushroom, a battered mushroom. It is a meatier taste," he said. "The way we prepare them, they're very tender. Otherwise, if you just cook them up in a pan, they're going to be chewier like a beef jerky."

There are other food options at Gizzard Fest if you're hungry and carnival if you have a strong stomach after chowing down on some chicken parts.

"We have 11 rides here, and we have them for the young kids. We have them for the older kids, adults, all the way down to zero up to 100," said Peggy Anderson, who runs Anderson Midways with her husband, Tony.

Gizzard Fest runs through the weekend, with the gizzard eating contest at 3 p.m. Saturday.