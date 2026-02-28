13-month-old girl found in impounded vehicle at Eastpointe tow yard, police say

Law enforcement is seeking answers after a 13-month-old girl was found in an impounded vehicle at a tow yard in Eastpointe, Michigan, on Saturday.

Police said the vehicle the girl was found in was at Woods Towing and Services' lot on Lexington Avenue, just north of East 9 Mile Road.

She was being medically evaluated on Saturday afternoon.

Eastpointe officials haven't disclosed where the vehicle was towed from, though they said the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

