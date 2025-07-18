Troy man scammed out of $200 after agreeing to send an online gift card

A resident of Troy, Michigan, received threats on the TikTok social network after someone had already requested money from him.

The Troy Police Department said in its report that officers advised the man not to send any more money after he had already lost $200 by sending an Apple gift card to his original contact.

According to the police report, the man had been messaging a woman after connecting with her online, and she offered to come to his apartment in exchange for the gift card. Then after providing his address, he received threatening messages demanding $500, or they would come and kill him."

As an alternative, the original contact replied, "She did not know who was sending the threats, but if he sent her more money, she would block them from contacting him."

Upon learning the circumstances on July 9, officers told the local man that this was a scam.

The Michigan Attorney General's office urges residents to learn the signs of potential scams and report such attempts to authorities.

"Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service," the AG's office said.