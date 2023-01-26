Gibraltar man sentenced sexual exploitation of children

GIBRALTAR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Gibraltar man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in connection to the sexual exploitation of children.

Travis Timmons, 33, pleaded guilty to using his cell phone to record a video of himself performing a sex act on a minor who was under the age of 10.

Also, Timmons pretended to be a younger man online and would engage in inappropriate conversations with minor girls, offering them vape pens for sexually explicit photos and sex acts.

According to United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison, Timmons jumped out of his window and ran when authorities tried to arrest him.

"We must protect the most vulnerable members of our community - our children - from sexual exploitation," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office. "I would like to thank the Gibraltar Police Department for their partnership during this investigation. No amount of prison or restitution can make these victims whole, but lengthy prison sentences, like the one in this case, send a strong message to these offenders that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will use all our available resources to bring them to justice."