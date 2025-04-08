Dearborn Heights community honors 12-year-old boy with ghost bike

The cycling community is honoring a Dearborn Heights, Michigan, boy who was tragically killed while riding his bike more than two years ago with a ceremonial ride on Wednesday.

A ghost bike for 12-year-old Joey Smith was recently placed at the site where he was hit near Pardee Elementary. The white bicycle rests against a utility pole on the corner of Annapolis Street and Pardee Avenue in honor of him.

"I was finally ready to put the bike up," said Joey's mother, Katie Smith.

Smith says Joey was in the park next to Pardee Elementary in October 2022 to return his friend's bike. On her way to pick him up, she saw the unimaginable. Joey had been hit and killed crossing the street.

"I instantly knew a mother's worst fear. Cop cars, ambulance, fire truck, groups of kids, adults surrounding right here," Smith said. "He loved his friends; he loved his family. He played football. He played T-ball as a kid."

Years later, Smith decided it was time to raise awareness.

"I witness people right here at this corner, roll through it (stop sign), blow through it. No care in the world," she said.

With help from members of local cycling groups, a ghost bike was commissioned.

"It's a memorial, and it's also a reminder for drivers to be safe around cyclists," said Jill Zamojcin, with Michigan Gravel Grinders.

There is a crossing guard at the intersection during school drop-off and pick-up. But without that protection, some drivers don't come to a complete stop or appear distracted.

"Unfortunately, I saw a driver come up to the stop sign watching her phone the whole time," said Jack Riddle, with Michigan Gravel Grinders.

"You're driving a 2,000-pound weapon. If you're not paying attention, just pay attention," said Annabell Roach, with R3 Racing.

As for Joey, his mother says this ghost bike is his legacy.

"He just had that outgoing spirit," Smith said.

Everyone is invited to attend the memorial ride in Joey's honor. The gathering starts at 5:30 on Wednesday evening outside of Pardee Elementary.