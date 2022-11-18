Getting your car ready for the winter

(CBS DETROIT) - It's time to get ready for winter.

Although the cold weather can leave you wanting to stay inside, there are some trips you just can't avoid.

So, before you head out on the snowy roads, make sure your car is prepared for the ride.

"So, it's important to be able to clear your windshield, but also there is two different mixtures," said Audi of Farmington Hills Shop Foreman Charles Bolender.

"There is a summer mixture and a winter mixture. So, you don't want to have your summer mixture in there on your coldest days because it will thicken, and it won't spray on your windshield like you need it to."

Next, pop the hood and check your anti-freeze levels.

It helps to regulate your engine in extreme temperatures.

"You want to make sure that you have the correct ratio of antifreeze to water," Bolender said.

"If there's too much water, it will freeze. If there's too much antifreeze your engine can overheat, so you always want to make sure you have the 50/50 ratio of antifreeze and water."

Keep a bag of salt or kitty litter to spread under your tire.

If you get stuck in the snow it will help you gain traction, but a blanket can also do the trick.

"You want it underneath the tire so it can have something to grab right away and then we will reverse out of the snow hill or the snowpack," Bolender said.

"If you're going to go forward, you obviously will want to put this on the other side of the tire. So, you always want to have the blanket on the side of the tire you're gonna go."

And when it comes to traveling safely on slick roads, the quality of your tire is imperative.

"So, you want to make sure that you have decent tread," Bolender said.

"There is a treadwear indicator on every tire in between the tread blocks. So, if your tire is touching that little treadwear indicator right there, it's time for replacement."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends for drivers to keep the following items in case of an emergency:

· a snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper

· jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices (flares and emergency markers)

· blankets for protection from the cold

· a cell phone and charger, water, food, and any necessary medicine