Genesee County man wins $400K Club Keno prize after changing his routine

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

A Genesee County man changed up his usual Club Keno routine and collected a $400,000 prize in the process. 

The 71-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $100,000 when he matched 10 of the 20 Club Keno numbers in draw 2505596 on Aug. 29: 03-07-13-17-23-27-33-37-71-77. The KICKER then multiplied his win to $400,000.

The man purchased his winning ticket while having dinner at Uno's of Birch Run, located at 8975 Market Place Drive in Birch Run. 

"I typically play an eight-spot Club Keno ticket, but that day I decided to play a 10 spot instead," said the player in a statement. "I was watching the drawings while eating dinner at Uno's when I saw all 10 of my numbers come in. It was so exciting!"

The player plans to save his winnings. 

Club Keno offers players 37 options to play. Players choose up to 10 numbers, the Michigan Lottery says, to match from one to 80. Prize totals are based on the amount a player has wagered. 

Club Keno drawings are held every three and a half minutes. Live drawings and results can be found on the Michigan Lottery's website. 

Players won more than $387 million playing Club Keno games in 2024, according to the Michigan Lottery. 

