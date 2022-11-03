General Motors to develop new EV battery separator

(CBS DETROIT) - General Motors is partnering with Microvast, a battery manufacturer, to develop special EV battery separator technology and build a plant in the U.S.

A separator helps stop short circuits while still allowing for electrode transfer, which is how the vehicle is powered. The new plant, the location of which has yet to be announced, is expected to create hundreds of new jobs, according to GM.

The companies are receiving a $200 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing initiative to help with the development of the technology.

According to GM, the companies are hoping the new technology will help improve electric vehicle safety, charging, and battery life.