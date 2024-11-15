General Motors laying off nearly 1,000 workers, cutting costs to compete in crowded auto market

Breaking down GM on track for record earnings in 2024

Breaking down GM on track for record earnings in 2024

General Motors is laying off about 1,000 workers worldwide, shedding costs as it tries to compete in a crowded global automobile market.

The workers, mostly white collar, were notified about the decisions early Friday. The company confirmed the layoffs in a statement and said a majority of the layoffs are at the Global Technical Center in Warren.

"In order to win in this competitive market, we need to optimize for speed and excellence. This includes operating with efficiency, ensuring we have the right team structure, and focusing on our top priorities as a business," the automaker said in a statement.

GM and other automakers have been navigating an uncertain transition to electric vehicles both in the U.S. and worldwide, trying to figure out where to invest capital and how fast the switch will happen.

The company has had to develop and update gas-powered models while investing in EV battery and assembly plants as well as minerals and other parts for the next generation of electric vehicles.