General Motors announces new energy ecosystem

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - General Motors is launching a new unit that will focus on energy, and the products the company makes in relation to them.

The unit, called GM Energy, launches along with GM's new Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial units.

The units will pair with Ultium Charge 360, according to General Motors.

Seamless. Integrated. Prepare to plug into GM Energy. 🔌 pic.twitter.com/PofP4XdBic — General Motors (@GM) October 11, 2022

In a press release, GM said the new units are a part of the company's expansion into energy management services, and will "drive growth beyond the core vehicle portfolio".

GM Energy will also allow people using the products to help manage their energy during a power outage, something the company says the country is facing more and more often.

"GM Energy has the opportunity to help deliver sustainable energy products and services that can help mitigate the effect of power outages and provide customers with resilient and cost-effective energy management," Travis Hester, vice president of GM EV Growth Operations, said.

General Motors says their new home energy system will launch alongside the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, in fall of 2023.

The new home system is a partnership with SunPower, and includes solar panels and home energy storage.

The new system will also allow owners of compatible vehicles to use their electric vehicles as a backup power generator for their homes. GM said this service is expected to launch in 2023.