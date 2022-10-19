Gaylord man arrested in murder for hire plot against former girlfriend

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly offered to bail an inmate out of jail if he would kill his ex-girlfriend, according to Michigan State Police.

Caleb Michale Beesley of Gaylord was arrested in Traverse City, shortly after being released from jail.

According to MSP, Beesley began a relationship with a woman in April 2021, and allegedly as they traveled together, he brutally assaulted her in several different states.

The woman had been hospitalized due to the attacks.

Police say Beesley was in Charlevoix County Jail for an unrelated charge, and hours before his release, additional charges against him were authorized for the new allegations.

His bond was set at $100,000.

According to police, when the new charges were authorized, Beesley then developed a plan to kill his ex-girlfriend.

He had offered to pay another inmate's bond, and also provide him with additional funds and gifts, if he agreed to kill the woman.

After making this offer, Beesley posted bond and was released with a tether.

Police say the inmate expressed concern to a correctional sheriff's deputy about the offer Beesley made, and they discovered that his tether was defective.

Although police were unable to locate Beesley through his tether, they discovered he might be with his new girlfriend in Traverse City.

An arrest warrant for solicitation, homicide, and bond violations were authorized and authorities were able to find his vehicle.

According to police, after several hours, he exited the apartment complex and police arrested him.

He was taken to Charlevoix County Jail on the new charges and was arraigned on Oct. 18 on one count of homicide solicitation for murder. Bond was denied.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.