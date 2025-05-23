Michigan man charged in armed robbery at Livingston County gas station

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

An arrest has been made in an armed robbery that happened at a gas station in Livingston County, Michigan.

The robbery was reported about 3:15 a.m. May 2 to the Clyde Road Mobil near US-23 in Hartland Township. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the call, reported that a man wearing all black clothing and black face mask entered the store, displayed a handgun and threatened the employee.

After stealing cash and cigarettes, the suspect ran off.

Then on May 5, the Livingston County detectives worked with the help of multiple Genessee County law enforcement agencies to identity and take a suspect into custody without incident.

Dequan Currie, 29, of Flint, has since been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms, the sheriff's office said in its report. An arraignment hearing took place Tuesday in 53rd District Court. He has been remanded to Livingston Count Jail with bond set at $500,000 cash/surety.