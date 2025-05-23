Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man charged in armed robbery at Livingston County gas station

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories
SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories 04:00

An arrest has been made in an armed robbery that happened at a gas station in Livingston County, Michigan. 

The robbery was reported about 3:15 a.m. May 2 to the Clyde Road Mobil near US-23 in Hartland Township. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the call, reported that a man wearing all black clothing and black face mask entered the store, displayed a handgun and threatened the employee. 

After stealing cash and cigarettes, the suspect ran off. 

Then on May 5, the Livingston County detectives worked with the help of multiple Genessee County law enforcement agencies to identity and take a suspect into custody without incident. 

Dequan Currie, 29, of Flint, has since been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms, the sheriff's office said in its report. An arraignment hearing took place Tuesday in 53rd District Court. He has been remanded to Livingston Count Jail with bond set at $500,000 cash/surety. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.