Gas prices on the rise across Michigan

By Jessica Stevenson

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices on the rise in Michigan on Thursday. 

AAA puts the nation's average gas price at $3.78 per gallon. In Michigan, AAA said the average price per gallon is $4.13. That's 16 cents higher than just one day prior on Wednesday.  One year ago, Michigan's average price per gallon was $3.27.

In Metro Detroit, AAA said the average price per gallon is $4.13, one cent higher than the state's average price per gallon and 19 cents higher than Wednesday's average price in the Motor City.  

Meanwhile, Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said the prices in our state are expected to jump to $4.29 per gallon on Thursday. 

First published on November 3, 2022 / 11:02 AM

