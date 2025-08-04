Watch CBS News
Gas prices in Michigan decline about 10 cents a gallon

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Gas prices in Michigan are down about 10 cents a gallon as compared to a week ago, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.13 per gallon for regular unleaded, the weekly report says. This price is 6 cents less than this time last month and 56 cents less than this time last year. 

For a 15-gallon tank of gas, that adds up to a fill-up cost of about $46. 

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price decreased slightly. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.19 per gallon, about 2 cents less than last week's average and 50 cents less than this same time last year. 

