Gas prices in Michigan decline 14 cents this week, AAA says

Investigation into Michigan church attack; government shutdown threat; and more top stories

Gas prices in Michigan dropped 14 cents this week, with Michigan drivers now paying an average of $3.03 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, AAA-The Auto Club Group reports.

This price is 35 cents less than this time last month, and 44 cents less than this time last year.

For a 15-gallon tank of gas, the cost would be about $45.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing lower prices at the pump with many metro areas seeing averages below $3 a gallon," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Metro Detroit isn't among that list, as the $3.11 places it among the most expensive areas in Michigan this week. Ann Arbor and Saginaw also have gas prices near or above $3 a gallon

The least expensive gas prices this week are in Jackson, Traverse City and Lansing.