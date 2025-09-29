Watch CBS News
Gas prices in Michigan decline 14 cents this week, AAA says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Gas prices in Michigan dropped 14 cents this week, with Michigan drivers now paying an average of $3.03 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, AAA-The Auto Club Group reports. 

This price is 35 cents less than this time last month, and 44 cents less than this time last year. 

For a 15-gallon tank of gas, the cost would be about $45. 

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing lower prices at the pump with many metro areas seeing averages below $3 a gallon," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. 

Metro Detroit isn't among that list, as the $3.11 places it among the most expensive areas in Michigan this week. Ann Arbor and Saginaw also have gas prices near or above $3 a gallon 

The least expensive gas prices this week are in Jackson, Traverse City and Lansing. 

