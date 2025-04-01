Gas leak determined cause of explosion at Detroit apartment building, investigators say

Investigators determine cause of explosion at Detroit apartment building

Fire investigators have confirmed that a gas leak caused the explosion at an apartment building on Detroit's west side Monday morning.

The source of the leak is still under investigation, but investigators say the leak originated from the first floor.

Twelve people were hurt, including children. Three who lived in the same apartment remain in critical condition with severe burns, including a 3-year-old girl who is receiving ongoing burn care.

On Tuesday, crews continued demolishing the building after officials said it was too unstable and unsafe to live in.

"The whole landscape changed," said resident Juan Gibson.

Gibson lives across the street. The explosion shook him from his sleep.

"It sounded like a loud, gust of wind…like woosh. Then I started hearing the screaming and the hollering, people asking for help," Gibson said.

Since the explosion on Monday, resident Mariam Abu Tarboush has collected donations for those left displaced.

"They need help, they're my neighbors," said Abu Tarboush. "We're gathering clothes, food, whatever people may need. If they need car seats, whatever the case is. We have three families so far. We're still trying to contact the rest of them."

A survivor of a house fire when she was young, Abu Tarboush says she did not hesitate to help her neighbors.

"I know what it feels like, but even if I didn't know what it feels like, ya know, God compels us to help our brothers and sisters and neighbors, and that's what I'm going to do. All I want to do is make sure people get the help that they need," she stated.

The city's Housing and Revitalization department says it continues to work with several families impacted by the blast to find them new housing.

If you'd like to contact Abu Tarboush, contact 313-696-5889 or email mbabutarboush@gmail.com. She is currently in need of donations.