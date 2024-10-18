Funeral held for 2 men killed in Warren police crash

(CBS DETROIT) - The two men who were killed in a crash that involved officers from the Warren Police Department were laid to rest on Friday.

While the families gathered to honor their loved ones, they're upset that the police department hasn't reached out to them yet.

It was a somber and sad day for the families of Cedric Hayden Jr. and DeJuan Pettis. Hundreds of people attended the joint funeral at Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit.

On the big screen, there was an image of the men who the family says were like brothers.

"They were just together all the time, so it was best just to let them leave together," said Cedric Hayden Sr.

Family and friends of Hayden Jr. were in his favorite color, red, and those on DeJuan's side were sporting gear from his favorite football team, the Detroit Lions.

"He was so sweet. He was very soft-spoken. He was never disrespectful," said Pettis' grandmother, Tameca Maye.

Underneath the good memories, there's also anger.

"Why do we have to hurt? No one has offered an apology. Nobody has reached out to them. No one has tried to contact my grandson. None of that. I'm pissed off," Maye said.

The family says there are still many unanswered questions. A surveillance video shows the moment of impact on that fateful September day.

"We just want to know what happened, why it happened. Nobody is talking to us," Hayden Sr. said.

Until that happens, the families will remember both Pettis and Hayden Jr. as devoted fathers.

The families have both filed lawsuits against the Warren Police Department, claiming the cruiser was traveling at or above 100 miles per hour.

Warren police say the police cruiser in the crash crash was not involved in a high-speed chase.

No court dates have been set yet.