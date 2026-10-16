Frost advisory issued for Southeast Michigan early Saturday morning

If you are holding onto the last of your outdoor plants, it is time to take action on Friday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a combination of freeze warnings and frost advisories across Southeast Michigan, effective from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A drop in overnight temperatures threatens to damage or kill unprotected crops and tender vegetation. Here is a breakdown of what to expect in your area.

Freeze Warning

The stronger of the two alerts, this warning calls for sub-freezing temperatures dropping as low as 30 degrees. These conditions are cold enough to kill crops and sensitive vegetation in the following counties.

Bay

Genesee

Lapeer

Midland

Saginaw

Shiawassee

Tuscola

Frost Advisory

Temperatures in these areas will drop to around 33-36 degrees, resulting in widespread frost. While slightly warmer than the freeze warning zones, these conditions will still harm or kill sensitive plants left exposed to the cold in the following counties.

Huron

Lenawee

Livingston

Macomb

Monroe

Oakland

Sanilac

St. Clair

Washtenaw

Wayne

How to protect your vegetation

Take precautionary steps before heading to bed tonight. Bring any sensitive potted plants indoors or into a warmer garage. For plants rooted in the ground, cover them with frost cloths, blankets, or tarps to trap the heat radiating from the soil. Make sure the covers reach all the way to the ground and are secured against any overnight breezes.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for updates as we near the end of our growing season on Oct. 18.