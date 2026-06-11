Friends speak out after 4 people killed in Livonia shooting: "I hope to find out what happened"

CBS News Detroit is hearing more from those who knew the victims and the suspect in a quadruple homicide in Livonia, Michigan, on Tuesday.

Livonia police identified the victims as Sterling Ray Pierce, 58, and Holly Marie Kimball, 53, who were the suspect's parents, along with his brother Tanner Pierce, 22, and Nevaeh May Jaslynn Finch, 21. Police say Finch was the girlfriend of Tanner Pierce.

Many of those who knew the victims and the 25-year-old suspect say the news still shocks them.

"I hope to find out what happened, "said former neighbor Ron Bozzi.

Bozzi told CBS News Detroit that he acted like an uncle to the Pierce boys.

"We were neighbors for 10 years; we were pretty close friends. I watched the boys grow up," said Bozzi.

Bozzi says the Pierce family was good, hardworking. He says Kimball was a registered nurse and Sterling Pierce a former contractor.

"Something must have happened to set him off or click," said Bozzi.

During a news conference held by Livonia Police on Wednesday, Police Chief Thomas Goralski said officers found the weapon and other weapons in the home.

"They went hunting, you know, just like a lot of fathers and sons," said Bozzi.

Jayden Strazalkowski was friends with Tanner Pierce and considered him a big brother. He told CBS News Detroit he felt something was off when he recently checked the suspect's social media page.

"Week prior to everything happening, he (the suspect) was posting a lot of weird stuff. He was reading a book, and it said a bunch of things, and one post said something like 'I got into an argument with my family and now they all hate me,'" said Strazalkowski.

Goralski said the suspect has no known criminal history. Police had not previously been called to the home, and investigators are trying to determine his motive.

"At this point, all I can tell you is there was a contentious relationship between the suspect and his parents," said Goralski.

Back at the home on Rensellor Road, a makeshift memorial with flowers and candles has been created. Strazalkowski says Tanner was a role model who inspired him and everyone around him.

"To hear the things he was doing at a young age, he was a great boyfriend, family person, and I always strived to be like him," said Strazalkowski.

Police have yet to release the suspect's name or the charges he will face. A court date has not yet been set.