Four people killed in Livonia shooting, suspect in custody, police say

A shooting Tuesday evening in Livonia, Michigan, left four people dead, according to police.

One suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody. Police say a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The shooting happened in the area of Seven Mile and Inkster roads. Details on what led up to the shooting are currently unknown.

Livonia police say the victims were identified as two women and two men. They say three of the victims were related to the suspect, and the fourth victim was in a relationship with the suspect's brother.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.