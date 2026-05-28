Livonia police investigating after man found fatally stabbed in the road

Livonia police are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed in the roadway early Thursday night.

Police say a driver called 911 around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and reported seeing a bicyclist coughing up blood in the area of Middlebelt and Orangelawn roads.

The victim, who police say appears to be in his mid-30s, suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released information on a suspect.

Authorities say there is no threat to the community.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of West Chicago Road and Elmira Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.