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Livonia police investigating after man found fatally stabbed in the road

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek,
Terell Bailey
Terell Bailey
Originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, Terell has had a passion for broadcast journalism since childhood. Growing up, throughout his schooling he was known for doing the "morning announcements." Fitting he became a TV journalist, right?
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Terell Bailey

/ CBS Detroit

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Livonia police are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed in the roadway early Thursday night. 

Police say a driver called 911 around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and reported seeing a bicyclist coughing up blood in the area of Middlebelt and Orangelawn roads. 

The victim, who police say appears to be in his mid-30s, suffered a single stab wound to the chest. 

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators have not released information on a suspect.

Authorities say there is no threat to the community.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of West Chicago Road and Elmira Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470. 

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