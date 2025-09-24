Friends, family remember woman fatally stabbed at Meijer gas station in Shelby Township

Friends and family are in disbelief at the loss of 23-year-old Stella Davis, who was stabbed to death by her estranged husband at a Meijer gas station in Shelby Township, Michigan.

A group gathered at the Great Baraboo Brewing Company in Clinton Township, where the young mother worked, to remember the life they say she lived to the fullest.

"I can't put into words how I feel," said Davis's brother, Saif Mahmoud.

Davis and Mahmoud have been close since birth. The two were in the foster care system together, and from the start, he tells CBS News Detroit, protecting her was and still is his top priority.

"The only person I have being gone, it's half of me has been taken with her," said Mahmoud.

Sidney Davis Jr., 25, the man accused of killing Stella Davis, went to high school with the siblings. According to court documents, Sidney Davis filed for a divorce from Stella Davis on Sept. 3.

Mahmoud says he knew the relationship was unhealthy.

"He is not a good person and a dangerous person," he said.

Sydney Davis Jr. was charged with first-degree premeditated murder. He was arraigned on Wednesday at the 41-A District Court in Shelby Township. If convicted, he faces life without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say the two people met at the gas station on Sunday for a custody exchange of their 1-year-old son. That's when, prosecutors say, Sidney Davis stabbed Stella Davis. Authorities say Sydney Davis left the scene and was found later in Armada Township with a severe laceration on his hand. He was treated at a hospital for that injury.

Friends of Stella considered her and her son family.

"She was loved, she was so loved more than she thought she was," said Robbyn Seal.

"She's a victim and a survivor of domestic abuse, and no matter what, she taught all of us don't give up fight, don't give up," said Cady Guerrero

Stella Davis's son is now in the care of another relative. Her family says they are trying to get custody of the child while they plan for her funeral.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.