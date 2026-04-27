Freshwater mussels in Michigan, other states, get new environmental protections

Four freshwater mussel species have received additional federal protections as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service designates over 3,800 miles of rivers as critical habitat.

That action, issued April 24, extends the designated critical range and invokes protections across 17 states in the Eastern U.S. and the Midwest. The four species intended to benefit are rayed bean (Villosa fabalis), sheepnose (Plethobasus cyphyus), snuffbox (Epioblasma triquetra), and spectaclecase (Cumberlandia monodonta).

"I'm thrilled that these mussels and the rivers they need to survive are getting protection," said Noah Greenwald, endangered species co-director at the Center for Biological Diversity. "Mussels are the unsung heroes of clean water who tirelessly filter millions of gallons every day. But because of pollution, dams and development, they're disappearing and they really need our help."

The mussel habitat designations in Michigan will now include parts of the Grand River, Huron River, Flat River, Wolf River, Embarass River, Mill Creek, Black River, Pine River, River Raisin, Clinton River, Little Wolf River and Grand River, the Fish and Wildlife Service document said. The specific locations listed include those in Lenawee, Livingston and St. Clair counties.

Conservation efforts in the designated areas might require special management considerations or protections to reduce the potential of contaminants in the water and the presence of invasive species, the document said.

Other steps could include studying the water flow and oxygen levels at specific locations.

The center said this step follows a lawsuit it filed in July 2018 against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, seeking to get a critical habitat designation. The Fish and Wildlife Service held a public comment period in 2024 for the proposed rule changes.

Freshwater mussels live on river bottoms, serving as food for some fish and mammal species while their empty shells become nesting sites for small fish.

The center said over 300 freshwater mussel species are known in North America, and the eastern United States has more variety of those species than anywhere else in the world.

"Unfortunately, for all their allure, freshwater mussels are the most endangered group of organisms in the United States," the center said. "Water pollution has wreaked havoc on these clean-water-loving animals, and dams have deteriorated water quality and separated mussels from the host fish on which their survival depends. Thirty-five species have already been declared extinct, and more are likely gone."