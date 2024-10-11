Watch CBS News
Lanes closed on NB I-275 in Wayne County due to crash

(CBS DETROIT) — Authorities say all lanes on Interstate 275 at Ann Arbor Trail were closed on Friday due to a crash.

Michigan State Police did not immediately provide details but said troopers are "working a serious crash in the area. Police urge drivers to find another route.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

The lanes will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

