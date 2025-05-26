Watch CBS News
Local News

Free Michigan horseback riding program for kids with disabilities is seeking volunteers

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan horse riding program needing volunteers
Michigan horse riding program needing volunteers 01:42

A free program in Livingston County, Michigan, that allows kids with disabilities to ride horses is looking for more volunteers. 

Buttercup and her friends, Jasper and Rain, are three of the horses currently working in the Grand Equestrians Therapeutic Riding Program.

"Some of our riders in the program have anything from autism to cerebral palsy, and we also welcome riders that are wheelchair bound," said Natalie Strauss, who serves as the president of the program. 

Riders can range in age from 5 to 19 years old. 

"Kids have a ball. They love coming out here. The horses are beautiful, they can be very calm and reassuring for a young rider," said Kathy Black, a volunteer horse coordinator. 

Volunteers run the program in June and July, and the group says it's always looking for more helping hands. 

"Depending on the ability of the rider, we might have three volunteers per child," said Tracy Maudrie, one of the volunteers. 

Volunteers also help with upkeep and horse care. The program is happy to train volunteers, so don't expect to sit behind a desk. 

"We also need people to help us with the aid station, the Kool-Aid, and cookies that we have afterwards," she said. 

The ladies volunteering on Monday say volunteering with the program is rewarding because you can see a real positive change in a child in just a few short weeks. 

"They get such a buildup of confidence in themselves," said volunteer Donna Chacon.

Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol. Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!), where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.