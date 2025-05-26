Free Michigan horseback riding program for kids with disabilities is seeking volunteers

A free program in Livingston County, Michigan, that allows kids with disabilities to ride horses is looking for more volunteers.

Buttercup and her friends, Jasper and Rain, are three of the horses currently working in the Grand Equestrians Therapeutic Riding Program.

"Some of our riders in the program have anything from autism to cerebral palsy, and we also welcome riders that are wheelchair bound," said Natalie Strauss, who serves as the president of the program.

Riders can range in age from 5 to 19 years old.

"Kids have a ball. They love coming out here. The horses are beautiful, they can be very calm and reassuring for a young rider," said Kathy Black, a volunteer horse coordinator.

Volunteers run the program in June and July, and the group says it's always looking for more helping hands.

"Depending on the ability of the rider, we might have three volunteers per child," said Tracy Maudrie, one of the volunteers.

Volunteers also help with upkeep and horse care. The program is happy to train volunteers, so don't expect to sit behind a desk.

"We also need people to help us with the aid station, the Kool-Aid, and cookies that we have afterwards," she said.

The ladies volunteering on Monday say volunteering with the program is rewarding because you can see a real positive change in a child in just a few short weeks.

"They get such a buildup of confidence in themselves," said volunteer Donna Chacon.