"Friends" exhibit giving out free coffee at Detroit's Campus Martius Park

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 24, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 24, 2023 06:18

(CBS DETROIT) - Ready to start your Friday with a free cup of coffee?

The Friends Experience is giving away free cups of iced coffee at Campus Martius Park in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 25. 

The event will start at 7:30 a.m., and over 500 cups of free coffee will be given out into the afternoon until supplies last. 

The coffee cart is happening at the same time as The Friends Experience exhibit is in Michigan. The exhibit will be at Great Lakes Crossing until Sunday, Sept. 24. It features recreated sets, costumes, props and more from the iconic television series. 

This includes Monica's and Rachel's purple door, Chandler and Joey's recliner, and the opportunity to recreate the famous sofa pivot scene.

If you're looking for more information, here's an inside look at the immersive experience from CBS News Detroit's Alysia Burgio: 

"Friends" experience in Auburn Hills immerses fans in hit show 03:14

First published on August 24, 2023 / 4:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

