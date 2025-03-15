Three who claimed to be utility workers robbed Grosse Pointe Farms resident at home

Three men distracted and robbed a Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, resident on the pretext of being utility workers and seeking entrance to the home, local police said.

The victim was an elderly person who has dementia, Grosse Pointe Farms police added in their report.

One of the suspects wore a "highlighter yellow" hoodie, and distracted the victim while the other two men rummaged through a bedroom. The robbery happened March 8 at the Wayne County home, and was reported March 14 by family members who noticed items missing during a visit.

"Please be assured that our detectives are actively reviewing the video surveillance footage recovered," the police report said.



Officers said that even if a utility worker shows ID, and you're still unsure, or something seems off, call 911 or contact your local police department to check on the situation. The Grosse Pointe Farms police line is 313-885-2100.