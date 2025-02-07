Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan pharmacist among four sentenced in Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance fraud case

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

High flu rates across the U.S.; Chris Swanson to run for Michigan governor; and more top stories
High flu rates across the U.S.; Chris Swanson to run for Michigan governor; and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County pharmacist was among four pharmacy owners sentenced in a federal investigation involving over $13 million in losses to Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. 

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencings Thursday in a press release about the case. 

"The defendants collectively caused over $13 million of loss to Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan," the press release said. 

In this case, pharmacist Ali Abdelrazzaq, of Macomb County, Michigan, was sentenced on Jan. 15 to two years in prison. 

The other sentencings were for:  

  • Pharmacist Raef Hamaed, of Maricopa County, Arizona, sentenced Jan. 8 to 10 years in prison. 
  • Pharmacist Tarek Fakhuri, of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, sentenced Jan. 13 to seven years in prison. 
  • Pharmacist Kindy Ghussin, of Greene County, Ohio, sentenced Feb. 6 to five years and five months in prison. 

A federal jury issued convictions Sept. 5 to the four on conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud; along with related charges.   

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Hamaed, Fakhuri, Ghussin, and Abdelrazzaq billed Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for prescription medications that they did not dispense at five pharmacies they owned and operated: Eastside Pharmacy, Harper Drugs, and Wayne Campus Pharmacy in Michigan, and Heartland Pharmacy and Heartland Pharmacy 2 in Ohio. Abdelrazzaq was sentenced for his role in the conspiracy at Wayne Campus Pharmacy, according to the report. 

The FBI Detroit Field Office and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General investigated the case; working with the justice department's Fraud Section. 
 
 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.