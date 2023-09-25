Four teens charged as adults in shooting outside Warren school

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four teenagers are being charged as adults in connection with a shooting outside of a Warren school on September 14.

On Sept. 14, police responded to the area of Martin and Bunert roads in Warren for a possible shooting. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. Macomb Community College and Warren Woods Tower High School were placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

Background on the shooting

Warren police say an investigation shows the incident was a planned robbery attempt by the four teens and that the victim was known to sell cannabis in the area, which police believe is a factor in the crime.

The victim, a 26-year-old Roseville man, is in critical condition after undergoing several surgeries. Police say the man will likely be paralyzed.

On Sept. 18, police arrested four teenagers two 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds -- at Woods Tower High School. Three of the four suspects are Warren residents, and one is an Oak Park resident.

Police also executed search warrants on Sept. 18 at three Warren residences and one in Oak Park. Investigators seized five weapons. They believe two of those weapons were used in the shooting.

The arraignment

Laron Hansend was charged with assault with intent to murder (life felony), armed robbery (life felony), conspiracy to commit Armed robbery (life felony) and felony firearm (two-year felony). Kaden Butler is charged with charged with assault with intent to murder (life felony), armed robbery (life felony) and conspiracy to commit Armed robbery (life felony). Noah Brown faces charges of assault with intent to murder (life felony), armed robbery (life felony), conspiracy to commit Armed robbery (life felony) and felony firearm (two-year felony). Eddie Dudley is charged with assault with intent to murder (life felony), armed robbery (life felony), conspiracy to commit Armed robbery (life felony) and felony firearm (two-year felony).

Bonds for Hansend, Brown and Dudley were set at $750,000 cash/surety only. All three are required to wear a GPS tether if bond is posted. Butler's bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety only. Butler is also required to wear a GPS tether if a bond posted.

The four are due back in court on Oct. 3 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary exam is set for October 10.

"My office made the decision to charge these teens as adults. This decision was driven by the premeditated nature of their alleged crimes, which involved a shooting. Their alleged actions have left the victim critically injured, as the attack was extremely violent. It is a stark reminder that, in the eyes of the law, these juveniles require the same consequences as if they were adults," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Warren Police Commissioner responds

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer issued the following statement after Monday's arraignment.

"This case is yet another example of the teamwork displayed by the men and women of this department. As soon as this call came in, we had 30 officers respond to the scene quickly in an attempt to locate the suspects and gather evidence. From there, teams of investigators and detectives worked long hours to gather video, locate witnesses, and analyze additional evidence. All 4 of the juveniles were then taken into custody without incident. I am thankful that the Prosecutor's Office recognized the seriousness of this incident and the danger these suspects' actions posed to the community. Now, these suspects will be held accountable for their crimes in the adult criminal justice system.

"I commend Judge Crouchman for issuing appropriate bonds so that these suspects will no longer be on the street. As I have said many times before, this Department takes a zero-tolerance approach to violent crime. The Warren Police Department takes pride in using any and all resources to arrest and fully prosecute anybody who is involved in a violent crime in the City of Warren."