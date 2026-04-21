Four people rescued from Detroit River after boat capsized near Gordie Howe Bridge

Four people were rescued Tuesday from the Detroit River after a boat capsized near the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

A call on radio channel 16 by a good Samaritan about 11 a.m. reported the capsized boat, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, Great Lakes District. A good Samaritan picked up three people from the capsized pleasure craft, and another good Samaritan picked up the fourth. All four were taken to Delray Boat Ramp.

The Coast Guard sent a 29-foot emergency response boat to the scene.

The Detroit Fire sent its fireboat and EMS crews to the shore. The Detroit Police Department also responded to the call.

The three who were rescued into the first boat were checked at the scene by EMS, a fire department spokesperson said. The fourth person was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia, the fire department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.