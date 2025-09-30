Four injured, including a child, in three-vehicle crash in Redford Township, police say

Four people, including a child, were injured in the aftermath of a three-vehicle crash in Wayne County, Michigan, police said.

The crash happened about 6:21 a.m. Monday in the area of Six Mile Road and Lennane Street, the Redford Township Police Department reported.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was trapped in her vehicle, with a young boy in the back seat. Police started providing aid to the child until the Redford Township Fire Department arrived. Once that driver was pulled out of the Jeep, she was taken with serious injuries to a local hospital. The child was also taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police said the drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to a local hospital, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appears the Jeep was westbound in the eastbound lanes when the crash occurred.

The investigation is continuing, and police ask that anyone with information on the crash contact Traffic Bureau Sergeant Ditzhazy at 313-387-2541 or jditzhazy@redfordpd.org.