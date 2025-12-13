Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Westland mayor Thomas Taylor has died

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A former mayor of the City of Westland, Michigan, Thomas "Tom" F. Taylor, has died. 

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the City of Westland's third Mayor, Thomas (Tom) F. Taylor," Westland Mayor Kevin Coleman said Friday. 

thomas-taylor-of-westland-slider.jpg
Thomas Taylor, former mayor of Westland City of Westland

Taylor was born in 1936 and moved to Nankin Township when he was 11 years old, after the end of World War II, Coleman said. After graduation, Taylor served in the U.S. Marines. 

He was mayor of the city from 1975 to 1982. 

"His leadership helped guide Westland as it matured from a newly incorporated city into a stable and growing community," Coleman said. 

His legacy includes the development and sustainability model for the Thomas F. Taylor Towers, an independent living complex on Marquette Street for seniors age 62 and older or those with disabilities. 

"We express our condolences to Tom's wife, Phyllis, and his entire family," Coleman said. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue