Former Westland mayor Thomas Taylor has died

A former mayor of the City of Westland, Michigan, Thomas "Tom" F. Taylor, has died.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the City of Westland's third Mayor, Thomas (Tom) F. Taylor," Westland Mayor Kevin Coleman said Friday.

Thomas Taylor, former mayor of Westland City of Westland

Taylor was born in 1936 and moved to Nankin Township when he was 11 years old, after the end of World War II, Coleman said. After graduation, Taylor served in the U.S. Marines.

He was mayor of the city from 1975 to 1982.

"His leadership helped guide Westland as it matured from a newly incorporated city into a stable and growing community," Coleman said.

His legacy includes the development and sustainability model for the Thomas F. Taylor Towers, an independent living complex on Marquette Street for seniors age 62 and older or those with disabilities.

"We express our condolences to Tom's wife, Phyllis, and his entire family," Coleman said.